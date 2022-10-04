Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in TROJENA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced, on Tuesday, that it had won the bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games (AWG) in NOEM’s TROJENA.

The Saudi Olympic Committee wrote on Twitter, “The Olympic Council of Asia announces the victory of the TROJENA 2029 bid to host the ninth Asian Winter Games during the 41st General Assembly,” which was held in Cambodia.

The contract to host the Asian Winter Games— TROJENA 2029 was signed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, CEO of NEOM Nazmi Al-Nasr, and President-designate of the Olympic Council of Asia Raja Randhir Singh.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to create snowy village on top of mountain ranges

تــــــــاريـــــــــــخــــي🚨🚨🚨🚨



📝| المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي يعلن فوز ملف #تروجينا2029 باستضافة دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية في نسختها التاسعة خلال الجمعية العمومية الـ41 ✅



أهــــــلًا بــكــم في شـــتاء الــسعــودية 🤩❄️ pic.twitter.com/PiYoOzQw2E — Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (@saudiolympic) October 4, 2022

The Olympic Council of Asia said, “Soon, the deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will become a place to host the Winter Games, as TROJENA was chosen in the city of NEOM to host the ninth edition of the 2029 Asian Winter Games during the 41st General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia.”

“This will be the first time that a country from West Asia will host the Asian Winter Games,” the Olympic Council added on its website.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



The deserts & mountains of #SaudiArabia will soon be a playground for Winter sports!#NEOMTrojena city has been unanimously chosen to host the 2029 #AsianWinterGames by delegates at the #41stGeneralAssembly. #Announcement @saudiolympic @NEOMTROJENA pic.twitter.com/sH154g2LUI — Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) October 4, 2022

Prince Abdulaziz wrote on Twitter after signing the contracts, “I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to His Highness the Crown Prince, may God protect them, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s winning of hosting the Asian Winter Games in TROJENA 2029. With their generous support… the Kingdom has become a global destination for various sporting events.”

يسرني أن أرفع خالص التهنئة لمقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين ولسمو سيدي ولي العهد -حفظهما الله- بمناسبة فوز المملكة باستضافة دورة #الألعاب_الآسيوية_الشتوية في #تروجينا2029 ❄️



بدعمهم السخي .. أصبحت المملكة وجهة عالمية لمختلف الأحداث الرياضية🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3cthmNaWwf — عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل (@AbdulazizTF) October 4, 2022

Saudi Arabia applied for hosting the games in August, as TROJENA is the destination of global mountain tourism in the city of NEOM (northwest of the Kingdom), thus becoming the first western Asian country to be awarded rights to host the tournament.

TROJENA will be the first city to host the winter event in West Asia, after hosting rights were previously limited to the countries of China, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan, with more than 32 Asian countries expected to participate.

NEOM is the most ambitious project of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to reduce dependence on oil and diversify the economy, including through the development of sports.

NEOM project is being built on an area of ​​26,500 square kilometres for advanced technology on the Red Sea and includes many areas, including industrial and logistical areas.

The destination of TROJENA includes altitudes ranging from 1,500 m to 2,600 m above sea level and covers an area of ​​approximately 60 square km, according to the project’s website.

TROJENA is due to be completed by 2026, according to the giant project’s website, offers skiing, a huge man-made freshwater lake, a nature reserve, and mountain biking.