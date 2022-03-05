Saudi Arabia to create snowy village on top of mountain ranges

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is going to create a snowy village called Trojena that would provide its visitors with skiing from a mountaintop overlooking the desert known for its high temperature.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the establishment of Trojena, a new global destination for mountain tourism, on Thursday, March 3.

This initiative comes within the framework of NEOM’s goal of supporting and developing the tourism sector in the region. Trojena will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Introducing TROJENA – a unique travel destination in the mountains of NEOM.🏔️



The project will be completed by 2026. Trojena village will receive visitors throughout the year, and outdoor snowboarding rides through several lanes that pass through various views, including the Red Sea and the terrain of the Neom mountains in addition to the dunes of the desert.

Trojena will be built close to a variety of hotels, family and spa resorts, retail stores and restaurants, as well as sports parks and an interactive reserve.

About 7,000 people are expected to settle both in Trojena and its adjacent residential districts and the area expects to attract about 700,000 visitors by 2030.

The destination aims to act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification in Saudi Arabia. In line with the goals of Vision 2030, it will create more than 10,000 jobs and add 3 billion Saudi riyals ($800 million) to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030.

Trojena will consist of six different districts – gateway, discovery, valley, exploration, relax and fun. It is located in the center of the city of Neom, 50 kilometers from the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba, in an area known for its mountain range, which is characterized by the highest peak in Saudi Arabia at an altitude of about 2,600 meters above sea level, SPA reported.