Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh wins bid to host World Expo 2030

The hosting rights of the highly anticipated World Expo 2030 was awarded to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday, November 28.

The announcement was made during the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE in the French capital of Paris.

This comes after contenders Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Korea presented their final proposals before a delegation of 182 countries to vote for the host city via secret ballot.

Riyadh has been confirmed as the host of Expo 2030, with 119 votes cast in the first round of voting.

رسميًّا: المملكة العربية السعودية وعاصمتها الرياض وجهة العالم في معرض إكسبو 2030 🇸🇦#الرياض_اختيار_العالم#الرياض_إكسبو2030 pic.twitter.com/YvxBapZHCR — Riyadh Expo 2030 الرياض إكسبو (@Riyadh_Expo2030) November 28, 2023

World Expo 2030: 1st round of voting



🇰🇷 Republic of Korea – 29

🇮🇹 Italy – 17

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia – 119

Abstentions – 0



BIE Member States elect Saudi Arabia as host country of World Expo 2030! Congratulations Riyadh! pic.twitter.com/QPKZdBT5xs — BIE (@bieparis) November 28, 2023

Before the announcement, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in his speech, “We will continue to dedicate our efforts to regional and international cooperation and development and hope to have the privilege of welcoming the world to Riyadh Expo 2030 in seven years’ time.”

He expressed his gratitude to the countries that supported Riyadh’s bid to host the Expo.

#Paris | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan: We have sought to share with you, every step of the way, our vision, and plans for making #RiyadhExpo2030 a reality that delivers on its promises and commitments of opportunity, inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability. pic.twitter.com/Kb6h1wT0OW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 28, 2023

On October 29, 2021, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced that Riyadh had submitted a formal request to host Expo 2030.

At that time, the Crown Prince said, “We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.”

Riyadh’s bid has garnered support from more than 130 global countries.

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia over Riyadh Expo 2030 bid

“We congratulate the capital of goodness and glory, the capital of prosperity and stability, beloved Riyadh, for winning to host Expo 2030,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, wrote on X.

“We congratulate my brother, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the world’s vote to make Riyadh its destination and cultural station in 2030.”

“The joy of the Saudi people is our joy, their success is our success, and their hosting of the world in 2030 is a win for us, for our Gulf, and for our region. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia,” he added.

نبارك لعاصمة الخير والمجد .. عاصمة الازدهار والاستقرار الرياض الحبيبة فوزها باستضافة إكسبو 2030 … نبارك لأخي الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان تصويت العالم لتكون الرياض وجهته ومحطته الثقافية في 2030 ..

فرحة الشعب السعودي فرحتنا .. ونجاحهم نجاحنا ..… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 28, 2023

“We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for winning to host Expo 2030, and we are confident that Riyadh is capable of dazzling the world through this great event… Congratulations to Saudi Arabia and congratulations to all Arabs,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, wrote on X.

نبارك للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية فوزهم باستضافة إكسبو 2030، ونحن واثقون من أن الرياض قادرة على إبهار العالم من خلال هذا الحدث الكبير … مبروك للسعودية ومبروك لكل العرب. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 28, 2023

About Riyadh Expo 2030

Expo 2030 will take place in Riyadh from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the theme “The era of change: Together for a foresighted tomorrow”.

It will be held near King Salman International Airport, which is currently being developed, making it easier to access for visitors coming to the city.

The Expo’s vision is aligned with the equator line running through 226 unique spherical exhibition pavilions, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

The allocation of pavilions based on longitudes promotes global cooperation, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s significant role.

The design focuses on the visitor experience, ensuring easy navigation between pavilions, public squares, cultural and innovation facilities, food services, and resting areas inspired by Riyadh’s architectural heritage.

Riyadh, ready to welcome the world in Expo 2030#RiyadhExpo2030 pic.twitter.com/YVQayXNzUo — Riyadh Expo 2030 الرياض إكسبو (@Riyadh_Expo2030) July 25, 2023

Key things to expect at Riyadh Expo 2030

An Unprecedented Edition creating a unique expo that will be a model for future Expos to come

The first eco-friendly exhibition establishing the highest standards of sustainability

335 million dollars will be allocated to support 100+ developing countries that qualify to exhibit

27 supporting projects and initiatives of the participating countries are in the pipeline

70,000 new hotel rooms are planned to be built in Riyadh, specifically for the expo

A Collaborative Change Corner featuring an area that will drive innovation throughout KSA 7 7-year journey and beyond.

Saudi Arabia set a budget of 7.8 billion dollars, it expects 179 countries to exhibit, 40 million visits, and one billion metaverse visits.