Saudi Arabia’s first aid convoys arrive in Gaza

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has sent first aid convoys to the Gaza Strip, which crossed the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, November 12.

The convoy is part of a humanitarian effort by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) from Saudi Arabia, aimed at providing relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy of trucks carrying relief supplies, including shelter and food, to the Palestinian people suffering from Israeli aggression in Gaza.

On Monday, November 13, a fifth Saudi aid plane arrived at the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport, in preparation for transporting it into the Gaza Strip.

The plane carries various relief aid, including food and shelter supplies weighing 35 tons, as part of the popular campaign to relieve the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The arrival of the 5th Saudi relief plane, carrying food and shelter materials with a total weight of 35 tons, to be transported into #Gaza pic.twitter.com/cgzhiz9bM2 — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) November 13, 2023

The proceeds of donations from the Saudi popular campaign to support the Palestinians in Gaza reached 469 million Saudi riyals on Monday.

Gaza’s residents are facing a humanitarian catastrophe due to Israeli bombings, resulting in a lack of water, food, treatment, electricity, and fuel, and a collapsed medical sector.

Israeli aggression continues in Gaza for 38th day, resulting in the deaths of 11,200 Palestinians, over 4,000 children, and over 28,000 wounded, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.