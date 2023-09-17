Saudi Arabia’s GEA announces details of Riyadh Season 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairman Turki Alalshikh has announced details for the fourth edition of the Riyadh Season due to kick off on Saturday, October 28.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, September 17, Turki Alasheikh posted a promotional video of the event and unveiled its new slogan — ‘Big Time’.

In the video, he highlighted the range of sport, music, gaming and film entertainment experiences visitors can expect.

في ظل قيادة مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين حفظه الله وبدعم وتخطيط قائدنا الملهم عراب رؤيتنا سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء حفظه الله

إطلاق فيديو موسم الرياض 2023 بهويته الجديدة وتجارب ترفيهية عالمية 🔥🇸🇦❤️🙏🏻#RiyadhSeason#BigTime



Riyadh Season 2023 aims to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and enable nearly 2,000 local and international companies to promote and sell goods and services over an expansive seven-million-square-meter premise.

It will also feature more than thirty international shows and concerts with the world’s most renowned artists and will host the fourth edition of the Joy Awards.

This year’s Riyadh season will feature an October 28 showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in what is being dubbed the ‘Battle of the Baddest’.

From left— Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

For the first time in the Middle East, Riyadh will host the Disney Castle.

The “Riyadh Season” was launched for the first time in 2019, and was held from October 11 to January 18, 2020, which witnessed great success, achieving more than ten million visits.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has attempted to boost its entertainment industry by organizing a series of concerts, theaters, theatrical performances and competitions that have attracted large audiences from inside and outside the Kingdom.