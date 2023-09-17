UAE, Saudi Arabia end midday work ban

The midday work ban in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia that came into effect on June 15 has come to an end.

The ban on working in open spaces and under direct sunlight from 12:30 pm to 3 pm ends on Friday, September 15.

Also Read Hyderabadi driver wins Rs 22 lakh in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRSD) said that the decision ended with a compliance rate of establishments reaching 95 percent during 2023, compared to 93 percent in 2022.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said only 59 violations, with a total of 130 workers involved had been caught during this year’s midday break initiative.

Also Read News of official permit for new mosques around Grand mosque fake: Saudi govt

Employees will now continue their normal working hours as before the peak summer season.

بنسبة امتثال وصلت 95٪، #وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية تعلن عن انتهاء تطبيق حظر العمل تحت أشعة الشمس اليوم 15 سبتمبر 2023م.https://t.co/HK5OSaOEM6 pic.twitter.com/uNhpROxrge — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) September 15, 2023

About midday work ban

The decision has been keeping in mind the safety and security of the employees. This initiative protects them from sun exposure, heat exhaustion and sunstroke, among other health problems that occur during extreme heat.

Employers are instructed by the ministry to organize working hours to create healthy and safe working conditions for employees.

Employers were also required to provide a shaded area for workers to rest during breaks.