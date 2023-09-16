News of official permit for new mosques around Grand mosque fake: Saudi govt

The ministry appealed to public to consider accuracy and be on their guard not to be misled by rumours.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:33 pm IST
Saudi Arabia refuses claims on Makkah land
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have rubbished claims circulated on social media platforms that several plots of land within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque in Makkah have official permits to build mosques on them.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance (MoiaEN), “This information is completely incorrect.”

The ministry added that it is the official agency responsible for building mosques and issuing related permits in the Kingdom.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi: World’s tallest building Jeddah Tower construction works resume

The ministry warned of “circulating this undocumented information from persons who have no official capacity and from unreliable sources, exploiting people’s sympathy, goodwill and readiness to contribute to mosque construction” to collect donations.

The ministry appealed to members of the public to consider accuracy and be on their guard not to be misled by rumours.

The ministry said that it has begun taking legal action against those behind “these illegal acts” to be questioned and given “deterrent fines for these offences”.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button