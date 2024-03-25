Saudi Arabia’s legacy: How Zamzam water is preserved?

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has a long history of preserving and offering the sacred Zamzam water, which holds great significance for Muslims.

In 1345 AH, King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud ordered the construction of a public drinking fountain for the Zamzam water supply, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The next year, King commissioned a second sabil and oversaw the repair and covering of the Zamzam well itself.

Saudi monarchs have taken measures to ensure the preservation of the Zamzam water source.

King Saud bin Abdulaziz installed a pump for water extraction and a building for distribution near the well.

After the first expansion of the circumambulation area in 1377 AH, the Zamzam well was placed beneath the expanded area, which helped alleviate congestion for pilgrims.

In 1393 AH, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz exemplified his commitment by constructing a second basement for the well, enhancing visitor comfort during religious rituals.

During his tenure, the Grand Mosque underwent a significant Second Expansion Project, incorporating a dedicated drinking and drainage water system, attributing two large pumps for the holy water, fountains and pump.

During King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz’s reign, a modern purification station and bottling/transportation facility were established. This automated and monitored system, named the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Zamzam Water Project, further ensured the quality and accessibility of the holy water.

Two additional projects were initiated, one focusing on automated cleaning and the other on redesigning Zamzam water containers to enhance their protection, flow, and accessibility.

In 1439 AH, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud continued the holy water preservation legacy by rehabilitating wells through disinfection, debris removal, and environmental guard with five special service passages.

Zamzam water, sourced from a well, is transported to the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque by pumping at 360 cubic meters per hour through two giant pumps.

The water is then transported to the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Zamzam Water Project for storage, disinfection, and distribution to the Zamzam tank station and King Abdulaziz sabil station.

It is transported using a network of 4 kilometres of stainless steel pipelines, equipped with air chambers, cleaning chambers, and control systems.