Saudi Arabia: 6K to perform Itikaf at Grand Mosque this Ramzan

Riyadh: At least 6,000 worshippers registered to perform the Islamic ritual of Itikaf or seclusion at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the last 10 days of Ramzan.

In an interview with Arabic channel Al-Ekhbariya, Abdulmohsen Al Ghamdi, the head of the Guidance and Consulting Department at the mosque, said, “This year, the number of people register for Itikaf has doubled, with the number of men reaching 5,000 and 1,000 women.”

“In 2023, the number was 3,000. But this year, directives and planning have brought about a 100 percent increase.”

“The Grand Mosque has allocated three floors for Itikaf performers this year,” he added.

فيديو | مدير عام إدارة التوجيه والإرشاد في المسجد الحرام عبد المحسن الغامدي: خصصنا ثلاثة أدوار للمعتكفين ويشهد هذا العام ارتفاع عدد المعتكفين للضعف حيث بلغ عدد الرجال 5 آلاف والنساء ألف#برنامج_120#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/M3RLMeIEHS — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 22, 2024

On March 19, registration for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, which began on Saturday, 7th of Ramzan corresponding to March 17, has been stopped due to the maximum number of applicants.

On Friday, March 22, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced the start of registration for Itikaf in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the current holy month.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces registration date for Grand Mosque Itikaf

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.

It begins on the 20th day of Ramzan and concludes with the Eid moon’s occurrence, involves worshipers living and sleeping in mosques.