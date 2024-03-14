Saudi Arabia announces registration date for Grand Mosque Itikaf

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the date for registering for Itikaf or seclusion in the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that registration for Itikaf will start on Saturday, 7th of Ramzan corresponding to March 17.

The registration will be available through the official website of the presidency of the two holy Mosques and ends when the number is complete.

Conditions for Itikaf

Approval of the pledges and legal controls of the Grand Mosque and adherence to them

Commitment to enter into seclusion at the specified time on the 20th of Ramzan

The age of the person in retreat must not be less than 18 years

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.