Saudi Arabia’s NEOM partners with Equinox to open luxury bridge resort

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, the 500 billion dollar mega tourism project, is partnering with Equinox Hotels to open a Equinox Resort Treyam, one of Magna’s twelve destinations, located on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.

This luxury resort, situated between mountains and sea, will feature a 450-meter-long bridge that stretches 40 meters above a lagoon.

The resort will offer spacious guestrooms, a 450-meter pool, world-class dining, a Club House, a renowned spa, and advanced technological treatments for health and performance.

Christopher Norton, CEO of Equinox Hotels, remarked,

“NEOM represents the future of luxury hospitality, and Equinox Hotels is committed to delivering an unmatched experience within this vision. Our partnership with NEOM underscores our shared dedication to innovation and sustainability. This resort will serve as a beacon of transformative luxury, revitalizing the destination with experiences unique to Equinox Hotels.”

Jeremy Lister, CEO of Magna, said,

“NEOM is synonymous with exceptional technology leadership. Our collaboration with Equinox Hotels highlights this commitment, and together, we will redefine sustainability and hospitality with a focus on immersive experiences and active lifestyles.”

Chris Newman, CEO of NEOM Hotels, said,