The accident occurred at around 4 pm on Monday in Aqabat Sha'ar in the Asir region, while they were on their way to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Saudi bus accident: Death toll rises to 21; DNA samples collected to identify victims
Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: The death toll in Monday’s bus accident in southern Saudi Arabia carrying Umrah pilgrims has risen to 21, while the number of injuries reached nearly 29.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm on Monday in Aqabat Sha’ar in the Asir region, while they were on their way to Makkah to perform Umrah.

The bus departed from Khamis Mushayt, heading to Abha.

As per media reports, the victims were of “different nationalities” but did not name them.

The accident was due to a malfunction in the bus brakes, which led to it colliding with a bridge, overturning and burning.

The dead bodies were taken to the morgue at Mahayil Hospital.

The injured were transferred to Asir Central Hospital, Muhayil Hospital, and the private Abha Hospital in Muhayil Governorate, Asir Region.

According to Aranic daily Al Watan, the health authorities in Asir started collecting DNA samples from the deceased to identify the remains and contact family members.

