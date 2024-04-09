Saudi Arabia calls for India-Pakistan talks to resolve Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, emphasising the importance of dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve their “outstanding issues”, especially the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting, held on April 7, was focused on fortifying the fraternal relations between the two nations.

A joint statement was issued a day later, wherein both nations were suggested to explore ways for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

“The two sides (Saudi and Pakistan) stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

After India abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019, the ties between the two countries plunged.

The decision evoked fierce reactions from Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic ties and ultimately leading to the expulsion of the Indian envoy from the country.