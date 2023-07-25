Saudi club Al-Hilal offers to pay a billion dollar to get Kylian Mbappe

Al-Hilal, a professional multi-sports club, based in Saudi Arabia has made an official bid of 300 million-euro (332 million USD) for French striker Kylian Mbappe.
L’Equipe, a French media reported that Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) owners from Qatar are willing to accept the proposal, however, such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe.
The Al-Hilal is reportedly ready to offer Mbappean an astounding 700 million-euro (776 million USD) for a single season, after which he would be allowed to join Real Madrid.
Forbes, an American business magazine reported this extraordinary sum would amount to a staggering 1 billion euro (1.1 billion USD) in total, surpassing Argentine prominent footballer, Lionel Messi’s previous record for the highest-paid sports contract.
However, As per French media, Mbappe would not be selected to play for an entire year if he fails to find a solution with PSG.
