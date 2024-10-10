Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Riyadh, discussing the latest regional developments and bilateral ties, local media reported.

During his visit, Araghchi also held a meeting on Wednesday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed regional developments and efforts made for de-escalation, reports Xinhua, quoting the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The SPA reports provided no further details on the two meetings.

Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared in April of last year the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

The attacks followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of a Shiite cleric.