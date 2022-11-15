Saudi Crown Prince represents Kingdom at G20 summit in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Indonesia to participate in the G20 summit, which kicked off on Tuesday, on the Indonesian island of Bali, where leaders of major economies will discuss the world’s most important challenges.

At Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, the Saudi delegation was received by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar.

The delegation included ministers and senior officials.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit in Indonesia.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments, and cooperation across various fields.

On Monday, November 14, Saudi Royal Court said, in a statement published by the official news agency (SPA), that, “According to the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince left today to head the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the summit of leaders of the Group of Twenty countries in Bali, Indonesia.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also visit a number of Asian countries to strengthen relations with them.

The G20 Summit, which is taking place in Bali on November 15 and 16, will discuss agriculture, combating corruption, digital economy, sustainable energy, investment, employment, health, environment, development, trade, digital payment systems, sustainable financing, financial inclusion, and taxes. International.