Saudi Crown Prince Salman to visit India in November

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is expected to visit India on his way to Indonesia in mid-November, local media reported.

The visit is on an invitation of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who sent him a letter through the External Affairs Minister (EAM) in September.

EAM Minister S Jaishankar, visited Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks in September and conveyed Modi’s invitation to Salman, asking him to visit at an “early date”.

Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi.



Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties. pic.twitter.com/n98gopLuaZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 11, 2022

As per a report by The Hindu, Mohammed bin Salman will arrive early morning on Monday, November 14 and leave later in the day for G-20 summit. He is expected to depart for Bali with Narendra Modi to attend the summit there on Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 16.

During their meeting, PM Salman and PM Modi are expected to discuss the current energy security scenario as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the western coalition sanctions that neither India nor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined.

Prior to the Crown Prince, the Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman travelled to India this Friday, October 21, as OPEC+ decided to reduce oil output.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), during the visit, Prince Abdulaziz held meetings with the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Petroleum, Hardeep Singh; Minister of Electricity, Raj Kumar Singh, and a number of leaders of the Indian business sector.

The two parties discussed enhancing integration between Saudi Arabia and India and opportunities for joint cooperation between them.