Saudi Crown Prince visits Turkey for first time since Khashoggi murder

Ankara: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has arrived in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, to start his first visit to Turkey since the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted the crown prince on Wednesday with a grand welcoming ceremony, which was followed by a private meeting between the two leaders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey is the third stop of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s regional tour, which also brought him to Egypt and Jordan.

سمو #ولي_العهد العهد يغادر العاصمة التركية أنقرة وفي مقدمة مودعيه فخامة رئيس جمهورية #تركيا. pic.twitter.com/0sprWJp778 — بدر العساكر Bader Al Asaker (@Badermasaker) June 22, 2022

Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, causing international backlash against the crown prince, and plunging the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey onto a rock bottom.

In addition, the two countries didn’t see eye to eye on a range of regional issues concerning Egypt, Libya, and Syria.

تعبير موسيقي بكلمات سعودية، يجسّد الاحتفاء بزيارة سمو سيدي الأمير #محمد_بن_سلمان وذلك خلال حفل العشاء الذي أقامه فخامة الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.

المودة والإخاء، كانت وستظل دليلا على ما يربط الشعبين السعودي والتركي من أواصر، يعززها عزم القيادتين للمضي قدما لما فيه الخير 🇹🇷🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/oIyHpjifCa — بدر العساكر Bader Al Asaker (@Badermasaker) June 22, 2022

Ankara, which is in the grip of a deep economic downturn, has been recently seeking to restore ties with Riyadh and other Gulf Arab countries.

In April, a Turkish court decided to halt the trial of Saudi Arabian suspects over the death of Khashoggi and transfer the proceedings to the Saudi authorities. Weeks after the court’s decision, the Turkish President visited Saudi Arabia and held a meeting with the Crown Prince.