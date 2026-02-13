Saudi FM calls for end to Israeli killings in Gaza, start of reconstruction

Munich: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Friday called for an immediate end to Israeli killings in the Gaza Strip and the launch of reconstruction, stressing that stability in the enclave is vital to preserving Palestinian unity.

During his participation in a session titled “The Turning Point: The International System Between Reform and Destruction” at the Munich Security Conference, Bin Farhan said that deaths in Gaza had continued despite the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

“The killing must stop and the sector must be rebuilt,” he said, warning that continued violations of the truce were undermining prospects for long-term peace.

#ميونخ | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يشارك في جلسة نقاشية بعنوان "نقطة التحول: النظام الدولي بين الإصلاح والانهيار" وذلك ضمن جلسات مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن ٢٠٢٦م. pic.twitter.com/ZVl5qHZI0n — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 13, 2026

He emphasised that unity between the West Bank and Gaza would not be possible without security and stability in the territory. According to the minister, rebuilding Gaza and ensuring calm were critical steps towards achieving political cohesion between Palestinian territories.

Bin Farhan also criticised the current global order, saying the international system “no longer works as it should”. He noted that Europe had been among the strongest supporters of the existing framework, but recent crises had exposed its limitations. The war in Ukraine, he added, had reopened debate about the structure of global governance and prompted countries to adopt more direct and pragmatic diplomacy.

وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: نركز في المرحلة الحالية على تحسين حياة الفلسطينيين في غزة تمهيدا لفتح مسار يمكنهم من العيش جنبا إلى جنب مع الإسرائيليين في سلام ووئام pic.twitter.com/CEOH7jQv1Z — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 13, 2026

About 62nd Munich Security Conference

The 62nd Munich Security Conference opened in Munich, Germany, on Friday with broad international political and security participation, including strong Gulf and US representation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the prominent figures attending.

This year’s conference comes amid growing strains in transatlantic relations, driven by repeated criticism of the European Union by Trump and tensions over strategic issues, including the future of Western alliances and security commitments in Europe.

Over three days, discussions are expected to focus on the US security umbrella for Europe, the war in Ukraine, relations with Russia, and the future of global partnerships at a time of rapid geopolitical change. The event is being held under heightened security, reflecting what analysts describe as one of the most turbulent periods in international relations since the end of the Cold War.