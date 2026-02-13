Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlin Film Festival over jury remarks on Gaza

Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy has announced that she will not attend the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale, citing comments made by members of the festival jury on the role of artists in political issues, particularly in relation to Gaza.

Roy had been expected to attend a screening of In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, the 1989 film for which she wrote the screenplay. The film was selected for this year’s Classics section, marking a renewed global showcase of the work.

The controversy began during a press conference on Thursday, February 12, when the jury, led by German filmmaker Wim Wenders, spoke about the relationship between cinema and politics. During the interaction, Wenders said filmmakers should “stay out of politics” and focus on their artistic work when asked about Gaza and Germany’s support for Israel. He added that while films can influence ideas, they do not directly shape political decisions.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, Roy said she was “shocked and disgusted” by the suggestion that art should remain separate from politics, especially in the context of ongoing violence in Gaza. She described the situation in the Palestinian territory as genocide and criticised the United States and Germany for what she called complicity.

Roy said asking artists to avoid political engagement in such circumstances amounts to silencing discussion on what she termed a crime against humanity. She said her decision to withdraw was an act of protest and a refusal to remain silent.

In remarks to The Wire, Roy said, “To hear them say that art should not be political is jaw-dropping. It is a way of shutting down a conversation about a crime against humanity even as it unfolds before us in real time – when artists, writers and film-makers should be doing everything in their power to stop it.”

She added that although she had long been disturbed by the positions taken by the German government and several cultural institutions on Palestine, she had also experienced solidarity from German audiences when sharing her views.

Roy concluded by saying artists and cultural figures would be judged by history if they fail to speak out. “If the greatest film makers and artists of our time cannot stand up and say so, they should know that history will judge them. I am shocked and disgusted. With deep regret, I must say that I will not be attending the Berlinale,” she said.

The Berlinale, which began on Thursday, February 12, and runs until Sunday, February 22, in Berlin, is among the world’s most prominent film festivals. The ongoing event is hosting premieres, screenings, industry discussions and cultural programmes, drawing participants and audiences from across the global film community.