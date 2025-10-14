Saudi foreign minister, Donald Trump discuss Gaza peace plan

The US plan provides hope that an independent Palestinian state might eventually be established following a lengthy transitional phase and reform of the Palestinian Authority.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2025 8:02 pm IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister prince Faisal Bin Farhan with Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister prince Faisal Bin Farhan, on Monday, October 13, discussed the Gaza Peace Plan with United States President Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed the plan on the sidelines of the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. At the peace summit, leaders from various countries have gathered to discuss a 20-point US-led plan that aims to resolve the conflict and ensure the current, limited truce leads to permanent peace, and signed a declaration designed to help shore up the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

According to Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal was attending the summit on behalf of Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The US plan provides hope that an independent Palestine might eventually be established following a lengthy transitional phase and reform of the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier on Monday, Trump addressed the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Israel’s government has backed the US peace proposal, however has repeatedly opposed any suggestion of Palestinian independence.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange of 1,968 Palestinians held by Israel.

