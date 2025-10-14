A day after ceasefire announcement, Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in Gaza City

Five Palestinians have reportedly been killed by the Israeli Army in Gaza City on Tuesday, October 14. The killing comes a day after Hamas freed all remaining living hostages as part of a ceasefire.

The killings have been confirmed by the Israeli army, claiming they were approaching its soldiers when targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Hours after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire was announced, 28-year-old Palestinian citizen journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was shot dead in Gaza City.

The previous day, seven Israeli hostages were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over two years in Hamas captivity.

In return, Israel released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and has allowed food and aid supplies into famine-stricken Gaza.

Upon their arrival, Palestinians were greeted with enormous cheer after getting off the buses that transported them to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

They have been subjected to “horrific” condition, as signs of extreme violence and torture were visible.

“Since October 7, 2023, torture and violence have been systematically practised inside Israeli prisons. These prisoners have endured a brutal campaign,” said Farraj, a professor at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“They have been beaten, tortured, and violated — and there are accounts of sexual violence as well,” he added.

Israel, however, has refused to release Palestinian doctors, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and Dr Marwan Al Hams.

Israel’s relentless military operation that has so far claimed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, and nearly 170,000 were injured since October 7, 2023, according to the latest data released by Gaza Health Ministry.