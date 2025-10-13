20 living hostages released by Hamas as part of ceasefire agreement

Jerusalem: All 20 living hostages from Israel were released by Hamas on Monday, October 13 as part of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF took to X and said, “According to information provided by the Red Cross, 13 hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.”

🟡 According to information provided by the Red Cross, 13 hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.

Earlier, seven Israeli hostages were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and are now on their way home after over two years in Hamas captivity.

The seven included Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. The Red Cross handed over the hostages to the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “Returning to Their Borders. Seven returning hostages have now met IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip, and they are on their way to Israeli territory.” The military said that the hostages will first undergo a medical assessment upon their arrival. “IDF commanders and soldiers salute and embrace the returnees on their way back home,” the military said.

🟡 Operation “Returning Home”

Seven returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.



The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they…

“The IDF spokesperson asks the public to exercise responsibility and sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returnees, and to adhere to official information. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Hamas announced that it would release 20 “living Israeli captives” in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

“The agreement reached is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of its resistance fighters, and we announce our commitment to the agreement reached and the related timelines as long as the occupation adheres to it,” Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

“The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall,” it added.

This article has been updated with the latest information.