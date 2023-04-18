Saudi: Girl forgotten by parents on Dammam-Riyadh road returned

The Road Security Special Forces urged motorists to follow safety instructions while traveling on the roads.

Saudi: Police hands over girl child to family after she was forgotten on Dammam-Riyadh road
Representative Image

Riyadh: The police in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) found a girl child who had been forgotten by her parents on the Dammam-Riyadh Highway.

Police handed over the child, who is in good health, to her family.

The Special Road Security Forces in the Eastern Province on Sunday, took to Twitter and wrote that its forces in the eastern region “Found a child (girl) who went missing after being forgotten by her family after they stopped on the Dammam-Riyadh highway, and she was handed over to them in good health, praise be to God.”

Meanwhile, the Road Security Special Forces assured highway users to abide by traffic rules and urged motorists to follow safety instructions while travelling on the roads, especially in light of the weather fluctuations that the various regions of the Kingdom are witnessing at present.

