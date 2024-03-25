Saudi harnesses advanced tech for transportation services in Grand Mosque

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 9:20 pm IST
Saudi harnesses advanced technologies for transportation services in Grand Mosque
Photo: SPA

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) intensifies its efforts during the holy month of Ramzan by enhancing transportation services within the Grand Mosque in the Saie area, the Tawaf area, and the roof.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Transportation Services Department, initiative involves managing 5,000 regular and electric carts connected through the “Tanaqul” application, operating through systematic plans.

These plans entail ramping up periodic sanitization operations and overseeing the organization of cart pushers’ tasks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: Pilgrims perform tawaaf on golf carts at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

The management also supervises the operation of carts for transporting the elderly and individuals with disabilities, in addition to ensuring the maintenance of carts and golf carts.

In addition, the transportation department conducts field monitoring to ensure compliance with instructions by cart operators and regulates prices round the clock using a shift system adhering to the highest standards of quality and performance.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 9:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button