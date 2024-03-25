Saudi harnesses advanced tech for transportation services in Grand Mosque

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) intensifies its efforts during the holy month of Ramzan by enhancing transportation services within the Grand Mosque in the Saie area, the Tawaf area, and the roof.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Transportation Services Department, initiative involves managing 5,000 regular and electric carts connected through the “Tanaqul” application, operating through systematic plans.

These plans entail ramping up periodic sanitization operations and overseeing the organization of cart pushers’ tasks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The management also supervises the operation of carts for transporting the elderly and individuals with disabilities, in addition to ensuring the maintenance of carts and golf carts.

In addition, the transportation department conducts field monitoring to ensure compliance with instructions by cart operators and regulates prices round the clock using a shift system adhering to the highest standards of quality and performance.