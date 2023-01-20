‘Saudi Idol’ season 1 begins; 14 of 27 contestants qualify

Riyadh: The Saudi version of the international reality music competition series “Idol” kicked off its first episode of live shows as part of its first season, which began on Wednesday, January 18.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Saudi Idol audition phase kicked off as the first season of the show. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, auditions were held for the talented people of Saudi Arabia.

In the last audition episode, audiences saw 27 contestants from the group challenges narrowed down to 14.

14 contestants have been chosen to proceed to the next phase of the contest— live shows.

Those taking part in the live shows are

Abdulaziz Manie

Saad Al-Kaltham

Fahd Al-Jumhur

Hams Fakri

Mona Hassan

Abdullah Al-Amiri

Renad Al-Mahdi

Dhikra Al-Hadi

Saad Al-Najii

Majid Al-Owaid

Sarah Al-Youssef

Saif Ahmed

Ziyad Abdel Qader

Ibrahim Al-Darbi

Here are some of the video clips of the first episode

Live shows will be held once a week, with the first winner of the Saudi Idol being decided in the final episode. Each episode will be broadcast live from Riyadh Boulevard.

The Kingdom’s version of the program is hosted by musician and TV presenter Rajeh Al Harthy, and the celebrity judges are Yemeni singer and composer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi, Syrian artist Asala Nasri, and Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al Mohandes.

Saudi Idol was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and the MBC Group.

The purpose of Saudi Idol is to encourage local musical talents and Saudi musicians.

The new show is part of a huge plan implemented by the Kingdom and is based on enhancing the role of entertainment in the national income as part of its strategy to diversify the economy away from oil.