Saudi: Jobs for Indians to work during Haj season; know last date & how to apply

Riyadh: The Consulate General of India, Jeddah has invited applications from Indian/Saudi citizens for temporary posts of data entry operators, clerks, drivers, and messengers for Haj season 2023.

Those who are 18 years of age and over can apply for this job, and the deadline for applying is Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms along with needed documents on the given address — Haj Section, Consulate General of India, P.O.Box.No. 952, Jeddah-21421.

Candidates residing in Makkah and Madinah will be given preference.

Pay scale

Data entry operators— 3,600 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 79,622)

Drivers— 2,880 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 63,697)

Messengers— 1,980 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 43,792)

Qualification

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and conversant in the Arabic language in addition to one Indian language will be given preference for the post of clerks.

Those who possess a diploma/certificate in computer application from a recognized university/institution will be preferred for the post of data entry operator.

Documents

Photocopies of passport

Iqama

Educational Certificates

No objection letter from the sponsor (original)

Two recent passport-size photographs should be attached to the application.

Applications without aforesaid documents may be rejected.

Click here to download application form