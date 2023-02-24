Study Master’s in UK, Dubai: Scholarship for Indian students

The University of Birmingham has launched a fully-funded scholarship— Lord Karan Bilimoria (chancellor’s) for Indian students applying for Master’s degree programmes.

This scholarship is open to Indian students applying for Master’s at the University’s Birmingham and Dubai campuses.

Under this Lord Karan Bilimoria scholarship, the winner will be granted a full waiver of tuition fees plus accommodation costs, for the duration of the programme. In addition to the winner, four finalists will receive a 5,000 British Pound sterling (Rs 4,95,549) tuition fee waiver.

To apply for this scholarship, candidates must have a valid study offer from the University of Birmingham.

According to the official university release, candidates must have an excellent academic record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances. They must also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing both the UK and India.

The applicants who reaches the final round will be asked to submit a three-minute video answering two key questions:

What challenges have you overcome in life?

What innovation would you suggest to solve a challenge faced by India and the UK?

Interested candidates can apply on the official website.