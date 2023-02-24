Here is how UAE residents can now sponsor friends, family visits for 90 days

Abu Dhabi: As per the new visa rules in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), residents can now sponsor their family and friends in the country by applying for a three-month visitor visa, local media reported.

Residents can access this service if they have a residence visa issued in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Dubai.

According to Khaleej Times, the host is required to pay a refundable deposit of Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,519) for this visa.

Cost of visa?

As per media reports, the final cost of the visa depends on the details of the application and the sponsor must pay a security deposit.

Security deposit: Dirhams 1,025 (Rs 23,084)

Request fees: Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,252)

Issue fees: Dirhams 300 (Rs 6,756)

E-services fees: Dirhams 28 (Rs 630)

ICP fees: Dirhams 22 (Rs 495)

Smart services fee: Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,252)

Total: Dirhams 1,575 (Rs 35,472)

Where to apply?

90-day visit visa application can be made through

ICP Smart Services website

The ICP mobile app – ‘UAEICP’, is available for Apple and Android devices.

A typing centre authorised by ICP – you can find the list of approved typing centres in each Emirate by visiting the website

How to apply?

If you have a UAE Pass or an ICP online account, use either one to log in

Once successfully logged in, you will be directed to your personal dashboard within the app

Next, click on the ICP section of your emirate, for example – Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah

Then, search for “Visit Visa For Friend or Relative 90 Days (Single Entry) – Issue” in the search bar. This service appears below

Click ‘Start Service’

Fill out the application and upload the required documents

Next, pay the service fee using a credit or debit card

After payment, you will receive a confirmation from ICP that the application has been placed.

It is reported that it takes approximately two to five working days to issue a visitor visa after approval. You will receive an e-visa to the email address you provided in the application form.