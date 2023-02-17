UAE triples application fee for golden visa

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tripled the application fees for the 10-year golden visa from Dirhams 50 (Rs 1,126) to Dirhams 150 (Rs 3,379), Gulf Today reported.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) informed that the new fee consists of electronic and smart services.

The ICP has advised foreigners seeking a golden visa to check eligibility on its website or app.

What is the UAE golden visa?

In 2019, the UAE launched a new visa regime for long-term visa holders. This is known as the golden visa which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country.

The golden visa hopes to attract new foreign residents, especially to Dubai.

Who is eligible to apply for UAE golden visa?

Here is a list of individuals eligible to apply,

Inventors

Entrepreneurs

Researchers and specialised talents in different fields of science and knowledge (doctors, researchers, scientists, investors and artists)