UAE triples application fee for golden visa

The increase covers the fees for the ICP electronic and smart services.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2023 5:44 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tripled the application fees for the 10-year golden visa from Dirhams 50 (Rs 1,126) to Dirhams 150 (Rs 3,379), Gulf Today reported.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) informed that the new fee consists of electronic and smart services.

The ICP has advised foreigners seeking a golden visa to check eligibility on its website or app.

What is the UAE golden visa?

In 2019, the UAE launched a new visa regime for long-term visa holders. This is known as the golden visa which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country.

The golden visa hopes to attract new foreign residents, especially to Dubai.

Who is eligible to apply for UAE golden visa?

Here is a list of individuals eligible to apply,

  • Inventors
  • Entrepreneurs
  • Researchers and specialised talents in different fields of science and knowledge  (doctors, researchers, scientists, investors and artists)
  • Highly talented students with promising scientific capacities (high school and university students)

