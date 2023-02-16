UAE updates 15 services of visa, entry permits

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Wednesday announced the implementation of a new services of 15 updates related to visas and entry permits, available through its smart channels, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The set of updates comes as part of a plan to develop the service system in line with the latest developments, to meet the needs of customers, and to enhance the ability of the authority and the state to cross into the future.

The issuance of group family visas for tourism, treatment, and patient companionship, available for both single and multiple entry, for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

Exempting people of determination from the fingerprint requirement when applying for issuing, renewing or replacing a passport.

The visa extension service has also been expanded to allow a 30-day extension for one-time 90-day visa holders, with a ban on renewal of residency visas valid for more than six months.

The updated smart services system also provides cancellation and amendment services for visa data in the accounts of citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries without the Emirates ID.

Extending a visit visa for a relative or friend for single or multiple entry for 30, 60 and 90 days in their account.

Major General Al Khaili indicated that the authority adopted the new updates in the smart services system and began implementing them on February 1, 2023.