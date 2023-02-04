UAE visit visa: Absconding cases against overstaying tourists; know details

Abu Dhabi: The tourists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have overstayed their visit visas are being prosecuted in absconding cases, local media reported.

If a tourist does not leave the country within five days after their visas have expired, they are also at risk of being blacklisted and banned from entering the UAE or any other Gulf Cooperation Council country.

Also Read UAE: No visit visa extension without exiting the country

As per a report by Khaleej Times, some of the travel agencies also issued a circular in this regard warning tourists who overstay even one day will be absconded without notice.

Although the warnings are stern, they are from travel agencies and not from the competent immigration authorities.

If the visitor is accused of absconding, he/she should clarify the case with the agent who issued his/her visa or the sponsor. Then, fines must be paid so the case can be withdrawn.

It is reported that the minimum absconding penalty that must be paid is 2,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,916) and this increases every day.

In fact, many visitors only become aware of an absconding case when they arrive at the airport, so travel agents insist on checking the length of your visa.