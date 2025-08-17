Saudi King Salman issues royal decrees to relieve senior officials of duties

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Sunday, August 17, issued royal orders relieving three senior officials of their duties.

The orders relieved Mohammed Al-Madi from his position as head of the Military Industries Corporation, Ghassan Al-Shibl from his role as advisor to the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and Talal Al-Otaibi from his post as assistant minister of defense, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

#أمر_ملكي: يُعفى معالي المهندس/ محمد بن حمد الماضي رئيس المؤسسة العامة للصناعات العسكرية من منصبه.#واس pic.twitter.com/IRAdglQddJ — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 17, 2025

#أمر_ملكي: يُعفى معالي الدكتور/ غسان بن عبدالرحمن الشبل المستشار بالأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء من منصبه.#واس pic.twitter.com/ahb0NChWMx — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 17, 2025

#أمر_ملكي: يُعفى معالي الأستاذ/ طلال بن عبدالله بن تركي العتيبي مساعد وزير الدفاع من منصبه.#واس pic.twitter.com/CbPOdtDhTD — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 17, 2025

These royal orders come as part of the Saudi leadership’s ongoing approach to restructuring government institutions and enhancing administrative efficiency in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.