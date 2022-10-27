Saudi King Salman pardons 6 Pakistanis at Shehbaz Sharif’s request

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday pardoned six Pakistanis who were arrested during last Ramzan after they verbally assaulted a woman inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

“King Salman has authorized the pardon and release of six Pakistani nationals who were arrested during Ramzan after they attacked a Pakistani woman and her companions with offensive words in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque,” the statement on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The move came in response to the request of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SPA added.

In April 2022, police in Madinah arrested six Pakistanis for “abusing and insulting” federal ministers of information and narcotics control, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, in the courtyard of the mosque.

Picture collage of Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and Shahzain Bugti during a visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madinah. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

In April, a viral video had been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising “chor chor” [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Prophet’s Mosque.

It is noteworthy that Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Monday, October 24 to participate in the Future Investment Initiative, and was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, October 25 to discuss regional and international developments.

Sharif was elected on April 11, after Parliament withdrew confidence from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite the resignation of all MPs of Khan’s “Insaf” movement and its withdrawal from the session.