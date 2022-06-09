Saudi launches program to train 1 lakh youngsters in tourism

Riyadh: The Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, launched a program aimed at developing the capabilities of 100,000 young men and women in the field of tourism and travel.

In his speech during the executive meeting of the World Tourism Organization in Jeddah on Wednesday, Al-Khatib said that the Kingdom has launched the Tourism Pioneers Program, and it is one of the largest investments in the world in the next generation to work in the sector.

He emphasized that $100 million had been allocated to train 100,000 young men and women. Providing them with the required skills in the field of tourism and travel with international standards by studying in the best international colleges and institutes.

أعلنا اليوم عن أحد أكبر الاستثمارات على مستوى العالم في الجيل القادم للعمل في قطاع السياحة. إذ خصصنا 100 مليون دولار أمريكي(375 مليون ريال) لتدريب 100 ألف من #رواد_السياحة لإكسابهم المهارات المطلوبة بمعايير عالمية من خلال الدراسة في أفضل كليات ومعاهد السياحة العالمية@Saudi_MT pic.twitter.com/lMsILu4r5X — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) June 7, 2022

Al-Khatib explained that the program includes three objectives based on developing skills in the field of tourism, nurturing and supporting it. It also aims to establish a culture of professionalism and help new professionals expand their knowledge and necessary qualifications, and create opportunities for trainees.

Saudi Arabia is looking to triple the number of its foreign tourists during the current year 2022.

#MinistryOfTourism launches the 375-million-SAR program to train100,000 young men and women in tourism and hospitality within the Kingdom and overseas at the most prestigious institutions and universities. #TourismTrailblazers



Registerhttps://t.co/9zvsknUBgH pic.twitter.com/0OmutHLfyz — وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) June 7, 2022

On Sunday, the Saudi Minister of Tourism said, in press statements, that his country is pushing to attract more foreign visitors, noting that the goal of this year is to record 12 million visits compared to four million visits in 2021.

The Kingdom also seeks to make the tourism sector one of the largest employers of manpower in the Kingdom, with the aim of reducing the unemployment rate to between 7 percent to 4 percent, according to its vision for the year 2030.

In previous statements to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said, “The tourism sector alone will create 3 million jobs until 2030.”