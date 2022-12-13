Saudi ministry of Haj issues 4 million Umrah visas in 5 months

Riyadh: The Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah recently said that 4 million Umrah visas were granted in the past five months.

The ministry in coordination with various companies related to Haj and Umrah looks after the arrival of pilgrims. It issues visas through its Nusuk platform. The ministry aims to provide enhanced service to the pilgrims by ensuring their comfortable stay during Umrah.

The latest development in the service is a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Pilgrims and visitors can access information on the website. They can select packages and pay online through the Nusuk (nusuk.sa) and Maqam platforms.

Muslims who are in Saudi Arabia on various visas will also have a chance to perform Umrah via pre-booking appointment through the Nusuk platform. The kingdom has also increased the Umrah limit from 30 days to 90 days, allowing pilgrims to enter the country through all land, sea, and air points.

The platform will allow booking an appointment for Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque for pilgrims who have obtained a visa, as part of easy online procedures around the clock, Arab News reported.