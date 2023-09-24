Saudi National Day: Watch Neymar, Al-Hilal teammates perform Saudi dance

Most international football players in the Saudi clubs joined the Kingdom's National Day celebrations

Saudi National Day: Neymar, Al-Hilal teammates performs Saudi dance; check glimpse here
Photo: Screengrab/X

Riyadh: Most of the international football players in the Saudi clubs participated in the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day under the slogan “We Dream and Achieve” on Saturday, September 23.

Al-Hilal was among the Saudi clubs to express its joy and gratitude on this National Day, as it published a video clip that received widespread praise and admiration.

In a video posted on social media platforms, Al-Hilal players, led by Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, can be seen donning traditional Saudi dress ‘Thobe’, headscarf ‘shemagh’ and dancing the Ardha with swords in their hands.

Watch the videos below here

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Al Ittihad player, the Frenchman of Algerian origin, Karim Benzema, posted a picture of him wearing a white thobe and a bisht, a cloak worn over the thobe. He also wore a Saudi shemagh, a red and white head covering.

“Look at the life we ​​live… Happy Saudi National Day,” Benzema wrote.

Ronaldo steals the spotlight in Saudi dress

On Friday, September 22, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, and his Al-Nassr teammates celebrated the National Day.

The clip showed team leader Cristiano Ronaldo wearing a bisht and shemagh and holding a sword, while the soundtrack was traditional folk tunes.

