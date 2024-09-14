Saudi: Pilgrim saved after cardiac arrest while performing Umrah

In a swift and commendable response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of an Indonesian pilgrim who experienced a cardiac arrest while performing the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The SRCA’s emergency teams reached the site within a remarkable four-minute window, finding the pilgrim, a man in his fifties, unconscious and not breathing within the sacred precincts of the Al-Masaa area, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Acting with urgency and precision, the team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and employed an AED to deliver a life-saving electric shock, thereby restoring the individual’s heartbeat.

The pilgrim was subsequently transported to Ajyad Emergency Hospital for comprehensive medical care.

It is worth noting that the availability of 15 AED devices within the Grand Mosque reflects a strong commitment to pilgrim safety, enabling rapid emergency responses and significantly improving survival outcomes in critical situations.