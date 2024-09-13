Saudi Arabia urges citizens, expats to take seasonal influenza vaccine

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged citizens and expatriates to take the seasonal influenza vaccine due to the flu virus changes yearly.

Appointments can be scheduled through the ‘Seasonal Influenza Vaccine’ service on the Sehhaty application.

The elderly people are strongly advised to get vaccinated to boost their immunity and decrease the likelihood of severe illness, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry highlighted that individuals with chronic illnesses, weak immune systems, those over 50, young children (6 months to 5 years), pregnant women, obese individuals, and healthcare workers are more susceptible to flu complications.

The ministry emphasized the safety and necessity of the seasonal influenza vaccine, particularly for certain groups, as it effectively reduces the risk of severe disease complications and death.

اجعل صحتك أولوية وبادر بأخذ لقاح #الإنفلونزا_الموسمية عن طريق حجز موعد عبر تطبيق صحتي. — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 12, 2024

In addition to vaccination, the ministry advised everyone to follow preventive measures such as:

Regular handwashing

Avoiding touching the face

Using tissues when sneezing

Maintaining cleanliness.

Through these concerted endeavours, the ministry aims to raise vaccination rates, lower flu cases, and decrease hospitalizations due to seasonal flu.