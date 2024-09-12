Saudi Arabia allows children of illegal expats to enroll in schools for free

The move underscores the Kingdom's commitment to ensuring every child has access to education, regardless of their legal status.

Published: 12th September 2024
Photo: SPA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that children of illegal expatriates residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to enroll in schools for the new academic year.

The students whose fingerprints have been registered with the Ministry of Interior (MoI) can enroll in all Kingdom schools for free of charge and without any financial fees, SaudiNews50 reported.

It is also part of the Kingdom’s continued efforts to improve educational opportunities for all children and incorporate them into the national framework of development and advancement.

Around 13 million foreign residents living in the Kingdom, there are a large number who violate residency laws, whether by entering the country illegally, or by expiring their residencies or the expiration of the visit period they were allowed.

Between August 29 and September 4 this year, the Kingdom arrested over 22,000 individuals to prevent issues such as residency, labor, and security breaches.

