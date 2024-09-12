In a first, company in Saudi Arabia implements 4-day work week

This move marks an unprecedented shift in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th September 2024 7:27 pm IST
Flag of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In a groundbreaking move, Lucidya, a Riyadh-based artificial intelligence and customer experience company, has become the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to implement a four-day work week.

This move marks an unprecedented shift in the Kingdom and signifies a growing emphasis on work-life balance, productivity, and job satisfaction.

Lucidya’s innovative approach offers employees full salaries without increasing daily working hours and from Thursday to Saturday off, Saudi channel Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

An employee of Lucidya told Al Ekhbariya TV that productivity increased after reducing working days.

In August, Saudi human resources expert Dr Khalil Al Thiyabi suggested that the Kingdom’s economic positioning and global influence could be enhanced by adopting a weekend of Saturday and Sunday, in line with other leading economies and G20 countries, Arabic daily Sabq reported.

