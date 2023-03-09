Saudi plies over 9K EVs for Umrah pilgrims, Grand Mosque visitors

Electric vehicles (EVs) provided round the clock for elderly and disabled Umrah performers and pilgrims.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2023 12:12 pm IST
Saudi: Over 9K electric vehicles for Umrah pilgrims, Grand Mosque visitors
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided more than 9,000 electric vehicles (EV) for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque has provided electric vehicles (EVs) round the clock for elderly and disabled Umrah performers and pilgrims.

The move helps them to perform the needed rituals with ease.

More than 9,000 electric vehicles are at the service of visitors to the Grand Mosque and can be pre-booked through the Tanaqol (transport), which aims to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers through the latest technological developments.

The application helps in the purchase of tickets and pre-booking of electric vehicles and reduces overcrowding at points of sale and delivery.

