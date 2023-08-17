Saudi: Pre-arrival permit mandatory for praying at Rawdah in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised those who wish to pray and visit the Rawdah in Madinah must ensure that they obtain permit before arriving.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah urged potential visitors to obtain the necessary permits prior to arrival.

The ministry said such permits can be obtained via the Nusuk and Tawakklana applications. This advice comes as a season of Umrah pilgrimage is underway in the Kingdom.

After performing the rituals of Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, many pilgrims flock to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to pray and visit the Rawda.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.