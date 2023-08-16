KSA warns Umrah pilgrims against dealing with unlicensed agents

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has warned international Umrah pilgrims against dealing with unlicensed agents.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah said, “It is imperative that you only work with licensed companies to protect your rights and benefits.”

The ministry advised them to log on to its website and check the list of licensed agents in their countries of origin.

التعامل مع الشركات المرخّصة يضمن لك حقوقك



— وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) August 13, 2023

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The new season of Umrah began on July 19, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season.

The Saudi authorities extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allowed its holders to enter the kingdom through all land, air and sea ports, and to leave from any airport.