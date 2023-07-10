Saudi Arabia expects over 10M pilgrims in new Umrah season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage that is due to start from Muharram 1, 1445 AH corresponding to July 19, local media reported.

“The Kingdom prepares for massive Umrah season, expecting 10 million pilgrims from abroad for Mecca’s Grand Mosque rites,” Al Arabiya TV quoted unidentified sources.

Also Read Saudi Arabia starts issuing electronic visas for Umrah

About 300 Umrah service providers obtained related licenses.

#نشرة_الرابعة | السعودية تستعد لموسم عمرة ضخم.. 10 ملايين معتمر من الخارج العدد المستهدف pic.twitter.com/XEqc49msA4 — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) July 7, 2023

On July 5, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that it has started issuing electronic visas for the new Umrah season after the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Applications for Umrah visas are submitted through the Nusuk platform.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform Umrah.

Also Read Saudi man wakes from 4 yr coma to a post-COVID-19 world

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and enabled entry and exit from any airport.