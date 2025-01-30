Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Fahd passes away

Riyadh: The Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was 75 years old.

He died on Tuesday, January 28, and his funeral prayer was held on Wednesday, January 29, after the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

HRH the Crown Prince Performs Funeral Prayer for Late Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz.https://t.co/6MV6EFRPOe#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/F5I3BTCpLB — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 29, 2025

Global condolences pour in

The death of Prince Mohammed has led to widespread condolences from world leaders. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow, offering heartfelt condolences through a social media post.

Deeply grieved to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd.



Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 28, 2025

UAE leaders also paid their respects, with President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Ruler of Dubai, sending messages of condolence to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd#WamNews https://t.co/CkMbVdYF92 pic.twitter.com/7eo8zW6NO8 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 29, 2025

Who was Prince Mohammed?

Prince Mohammed was the second son of the late King Fahd and Princess Al-Anoud bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed Al Saud. He earned a degree in economics and political science from California State University, Santa Barbara.

In 1985, he was appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province, a position he held for decades. During this time, he played a pivotal role in the region’s development.

Under his leadership, the Eastern Province saw significant industrial growth, improvements in infrastructure, and advancements in healthcare services. His contributions were essential during Saudi Arabia’s economic boom, helping transform the region into a thriving hub of activity.

Prince Mohammed’s commitment to improving living conditions was recognized globally. In 2002, he was awarded the prestigious Dubai-United Nations International Prize for Best Practices to Improve Living Conditions, a testament to his humanitarian work.