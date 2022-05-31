Saudi Red Crescent Authority wins Guinness World Record title

Riyadh: The awareness campaign “Save the Soul” recently launched by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority on Monday received a Guinness World Record in spreading awareness on first aid education, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

This comes after the authority collected 9,836 pledges through its website within 24 hours, where the participants would learn first aid and how to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

A spokesperson for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Abdulaziz Al-Suwaine, said the campaign was held at Riyadh Front and witnessed a big turnout from both citizens and residents who showed true willingness to learn first aid and ways to use AEDs.

Saudi Red Crescent’s ‘Saving a Soul’ campaign receives Guinness World Record. (Photo: SPA)

The authority has installed defibrillators in several public places to help save lives, he added.

Al-Suwaine said the campaign’s success in attracting such a large number of people in a short amount of time shows how responsible Saudi society is and the will of its individuals to be influencers at the humanitarian level.