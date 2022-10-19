Saudi releases former Hamas representative Mohammed Al-Khudari

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday released the former representative of the movement in Riyadh, Mohammad Al-Khudari, who has been detained in the Kingdom since 2019.

Izzat Al-Rashq, a member of the movement’s political bureau, said in a tweet, “The Saudi authorities have released the former Hamas representative, Mohammad Al-Khudari, and he is now on the plane heading to the Jordanian capital, Amman.”

He pointed out that the Kingdom of Jordan “thankfully agreed to receive Dr. Muhammad Al-Khudari for treatment.”

Al-Rishaq said, they value “highly the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to release Al-Khudari,” hoping that the step “is a prelude to opening a new page and completing the release of the rest of the detainees.”

84-year-old Al-Khudari suffers from a very complex health condition, which was exacerbated by cancer, which has exhausted his physique.

Amnesty International had called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to release to release Al-Khudari after his health deteriorated due to the lack of access to health care and his placement in poor detention conditions.

In September 2019, Hamas announced that the Saudi authorities had arrested Al-Khudari and his son Hani, while the criminal court had sentenced the Palestinian leader to 15 years in prison, in August 2021, before the appeals court reduced the sentence in December 2021 to 3 years.