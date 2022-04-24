Saudi restaurant shut for making samosas in toilets for over 30 years

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have closed a restaurant that had been making samosas and snacks in the toilet for more than 30 years, local media reported.

Following a tip-off, the Jeddah Municipality raided a restaurant in a residential building that had been in operation for more than 30 years.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, sweets and other food items were being prepared in the washroom. Municipality officials also found that meat, chicken, and cheese, some of which expired more than two years ago. Many insects and rodents were also spotted at the site.

In January 2022, a famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was forced to shut down after a rat was spotted wandering around and feasting on meat on top of a shawarma skewer.