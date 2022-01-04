Saudi Riyals worth Rs 34.49 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Saudi Riyals valued at Rs 34.49 lakhs were seized from a 24-year-old Indian national Mohd Naseer, who was scheduled to fly to Sharjah from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

Naseer was scheduled to go to Sharjah on an Air Arabia aircraft. The central industrial security forces (CISF) intelligence squad intercepted the flight on suspicion and discovered that the passenger had hidden the money in a bogus compartment of his luggage bag.

Hyderabad custom took to their Twitter handle and posted a video to show how the currency was sealed in the bag.

On 03.1.22 Hyderabad Customs booked a case of attempted smuggling of foreign currency-Saudi Arabian Riyal against a male pax bound to Sharjah by G9-767.FC equivalent to INR 33.49 lakh,concealed in false compartment of suitcase,recovered &seized.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/kApotn5xgU — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 4, 2022

He along with the currency has been handed over to the Hyderabad customs officials at the airport for further investigation and action. A case of smuggling of foreign currency has been booked against him.

Customs officers stated that an additional inquiry is underway.

Similarly, two weeks ago, customs officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport recovered foreign currency worth over Rs 8 lakh from a passenger.

An official said 25,000 Saudi Riyals and 22,500 UAE Dirhams worth Rs 8,00,795 were recovered from a male passenger who was leaving for Sharjah by Indigo 6E 1405.

A case for attempted smuggling of foreign currency was booked against him.

Other past incidents

On December 1, Customs officials apprehended two male passengers bound for Dubai. They had seized 89,500 Saudi Arabian Riyals and 2,900 UAE Dirhams worth Rs 17.75 lakh from the duo.

The airport has witnessed a series of incidents of seizure of foreign currency, mostly Saudi Riyals and UAE Dirhams, in recent weeks.

On November 22, Customs officials had seized 55,000 UAE Dirhams and 970 US Dollars worth Rs 11.49 lakh from two female passengers bound for Sharjah.

Earlier, on November 8, a male passenger bound to Dubai was caught with 65,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals worth Rs 12.54 lakh.

On October 24, Customs officials had seized Saudi Riyals worth Rs 9.77 lakh from a female passenger bound for Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Riyals worth Rs 9.78 lakh were seized from a passenger on October 31. He was leaving for Sharjah when Customs officials found the foreign currency in his luggage.